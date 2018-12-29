Arsenal without Ozil against Liverpool

Mesut Ozil will not be involved in Arsenal's Premier League trip to Liverpool after an apparent knee injury kept him out of the squad.

The German playmaker is having a difficult season, as he has been in and out of Unai Emery's team due to underwhelming performances and supposedly not fitting into the coach's tactical plans.

He was a surprise omission from the squad for the EFL Cup quarter-final defeat to Tottenham 10 days ago, before returning for Premier League games against Burnley and Brighton and Hove Albion.

It was against Brighton that Ozil is said to have picked up a knock to the knee, and he was subsequently left at home for Saturday's trip to allow him to recover.

Although an injury is said to be the reason for his absence, it is likely to further fuel the incessant speculation linking Ozil with a move away from Arsenal before the start of next season.

Shkodran Mustafi is available, however, and is a part of Arsenal's starting XI after overcoming a hamstring strain, but Nacho Monreal (also hamstring) and Hector Bellerin (calf) are missing.

There are few surprises in the Liverpool team, with the only change from their 4-0 hammering of Newcastle United on Boxing Day seeing Fabinho come in for Jordan Henderson, who drops to the bench.