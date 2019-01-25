Arnautovic decides to stay at West Ham despite 'tempting' Chinese offer

Marko Arnautovic has put an end to speculation linking him with a move to Chinese Super League club Guangzhou Evergrande, confirming he is staying at West Ham despite a "tempting" offer.

West Ham were said to have received a £30million bid from the CSL club earlier this month, and while the offer was reportedly rejected, it still turned Arnautovic's head.

Rumours in the British media claimed West Ham have been increasingly irritated by Arnautovic's behaviour since the initial bid was received, with Manuel Pellegrini even said to be so unimpressed by his efforts in training that he was ready to let him leave.

Celta Vigo's Uruguay international striker Maxi Gomez had emerged as a target for the Hammers, but Arnautovic has come out to end the speculation himself, announcing an intention to stay.

Writing on his official Instagram story, Arnautovic said: "Dear West Ham fans, I guess it's no secret that there has been an offer for me and I have to admit that the offer was a very tempting one for me and my family.

"I've given 100 per cent to my club duties, but I have also needed some time to talk to my club, my wife and the rest of my family.

"I have now decided to put a stop to all the writings and speculation. I'm a professional footballer and the only thing I know in life is to play football.

"It's clear that London and West Ham United feels like home for me and I hope the West Ham fans have always seen that.

"The club has pointed my career in the right direction since I joined and therefore I want to put the offers aside, help the club to climb as high as possible in the table and try to win the [FA] Cup. Let's focus on the rest of the season together and let them bubbles fly."