A pair of Megan Rapinoe penalty kicks handed the United States a 2-1 win against a tough Spain side on Monday, booking a spot in the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup. Julie Ertz returned to the U.S. starting lineup against Spain after missing the last group-stage game with a hip contusion, and manager Jill Ellis went with Sam Mewis in place of Lindsey Horan.
Spain 1-2 United States | Women’s World Cup Highlights
