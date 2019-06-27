Italy beat China 2-0 to qualify for the quarterfinals of the women's World Cup in convincing fashion on Tuesday as their dream return to the tournament after a 20-year absence continued. Valentina Giacinti and Aurora Galli netted either side of the interval to set up a meeting with the Netherlands or Japan, who play later on Tuesday.
Italy 2-0 China | Women’s World Cup Highlights
