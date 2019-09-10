Evra starts working towards coaching badges at Manchester United

Patrice Evra has started work at Manchester United as he bids to complete his coaching badges.

Former France defender Evra announced his retirement from the game in July, having last played for West Ham.

Evra signalled his intention to pursue a coaching career and he is already on the path.

Posting on social media on Tuesday, Evra revealed he has teamed up with old club United to work on his badges.

"I can't describe how I feel right now!!!" Evra wrote on Instagram.

"Just wearing that training coach kit made me one of the most happy man thank you @manchesterunited for helping me to complete my coach badges!!!

"Day one done."

Evra has become almost as famous for his exploits on social media as his football career, with his bizarre Instagram posts including putting the leg of a raw chicken in his mouth during a video he claimed was meant as a Thanksgiving message.