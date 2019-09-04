Can asserts Juventus commitment despite being omitted from Champions League squad

Emre Can says he is still committed to Juventus after an initial angry reaction to being left out of the club's squad for the group stage of the Champions League.

The midfielder and Mario Mandzukic were notable absentees from Maurizio Sarri's group, with new signings Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey among those preferred.

Before training with Germany on Wednesday, Can confirmed he had held talks with Rabiot's former club Paris Saint-Germain over a transfer to the Ligue 1 champions before Monday's deadline.

The 25-year-old said he was "extremely shocked" at being omitted by Juve, adding: "I got a call yesterday. The phone call was not even one minute long."

However, Can appears to regret making those comments as he used social media to clarify the situation later in the day.

"I will always be grateful to Juventus and how they supported and stood by me since I am part of the club, particularly during my time of illness," he posted on Twitter.

"Out of respect to Juventus and my team-mates, whose success has always been my first priority, I won't say anything more and will continue fighting on the pitch."

Can, who has only played 30 minutes in Serie A this term, made six Champions League appearances for Juve last term.

Juve have been drawn in Group D alongside LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Lokomotiv Moscow.