Under follows Zaniolo by committing to Roma

Roma have successfully tied talented winger Cengiz Under down to a new contract until 2023, a day after securing Nicolo Zaniolo's long-term future.

Under, 22, joined Roma from Istanbul Basaksehir in 2017 and enjoyed a promising first campaign, helping the Serie A club to the Champions League semi-finals and third place domestically.

He struggled to build on that early encouragement last season, seeing his goal haul drop from seven to three in 2018-19, as Roma endured a turbulent season on and off the pitch.

Nevertheless, the Turkey international is expected to play a bigger role under new coach Paulo Fonseca in 2019-20, with sporting director Gianluca Petrachi a believer in Under.

"We really wanted to complete this renewal, because we all see the talent Cengiz has," Petrachi told the club's website.

"We are certain that over the coming years he will make a huge contribution to the quality of the team, realising his great potential here in Rome – the perfect place for him to continue to improve."

Under added: "I arrived in Rome two years ago and since then, day after day, I've felt more in love with this city, this club and these fans.

"This is a very happy moment for me. I want to thank the club for allowing me to realise my wish to continue playing for Roma."

Under's renewal means Roma have agreed new deals with the club's two most promising young attackers in successive days, with Zaniolo signing on until 2024.