Tonali wants to stay in Italy amid Juve and Inter interest, says Brescia owner Cellino

Juventus and Inter target Sandro Tonali wants to remain in Serie A, according to Brescia owner Massimo Cellino.

Tonali is highly coveted following his exploits for Brescia – the Italian star linked to the likes of Juventus, Inter, Manchester United, Manchester City and Barcelona.

Cellino provided an update on Tonali's future, while ruling out a swap deal for the 20-year-old Italy international midfielder.

"So far there's only been a few phone calls, without anything beyond that," Cellino told Gr Parlamento.

"It's difficult to talk about [the transfer market] after everything that's happened, but I hope the lad keeps having fun on the pitch like he did before.

"I wouldn't like all these rumours to lead to another problem, which hurts our chances of staying up.

"Inter and Juve have both asked me about him, as have other teams. What's for certain is that the player wants to stay in Italy and we'll accommodate him.

"I don't like swap deals. We're not that desperate."

Tonali, who played a key role in Brescia's promotion from Serie B last season, has been compared to Italian great Andrea Pirlo.

The in-demand star had scored one goal and supplied five assists before the 2019-20 Serie A campaign was postponed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brescia are nine points adrift of safety through 26 rounds as they prepare to resume their fight for survival against Fiorentina on June 22.

Former Juventus defender Massimo Carrera, who is now head coach of Greek giants AEK Athens, hailed Tonali ahead of a possible move to Turin.

"I think that Tonali can become a great player, he has talent and personality but is really difficult for me to compare him with Pirlo," Carrera – who won the Serie A and Champions League among other titles during his playing career with Juve before stepping in for Antonio Conte and claiming the 2012 Supercoppa Italiana as caretaker coach – told Stats Perform News.