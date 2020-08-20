Football
Spezia promoted to Serie A for first time despite defeat to Frosinone

Spezia have been promoted to Serie A for the first time in their history despite losing the second leg of the Serie B promotion play-off final against Frosinone 1-0.

Thursday's result at Stadio Alberto Picco made it 1-1 on aggregate, with Spezia moving up to the top flight due to their superior position in the table at the end of the regular season.

It completes a miraculous recovery for a club that was declared bankrupt following its relegation from Serie B in 2008 and return the next season in the fourth tier after being re-founded.

Andrea Beghetto hit the post for Frosinone in the 12th minute and Spezia goalkeeper Simone Scuffet made some good saves to keep the scores level at half-time.

Frosinone drew level on aggregate when Marcus Rohden added a fine finish after Andrija Novakovich and Camillo Ciano flicked on a long ball from keeper Francesco Bardi.

The visitors pushed for a winner but were unable to find a way through, with Spezia hanging on to secure a historic promotion.

