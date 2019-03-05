Shevchenko plays down Piatek comparisons but talks up Milan's 'true striker'

Andriy Shevchenko is enjoying watching AC Milan's latest "true striker" Krzysztof Piatek excel, although he dismissed comparisons to himself.

Ukraine great Shevchenko scored 175 goals in two spells with Milan, also winning the Champions League in 2002-03, but the Rossoneri's fortunes have faded since then.

However, Piatek arrived from Genoa in January and has hit the ground running, scoring seven goals in eight games across all competitions and firing Milan towards a return to European football's top table.

The Poland international's form has seen him compared to Shevchenko by some - including former Milan CEO Adriano Galliani - with new team-mate Lucas Paqueta likened to Kaka.

While Shevchenko played down similarities with Piatek, he talked up the striker's "natural talent".

"I followed [Piatek] at Genoa and he had scored many great goals there," he told DAZN. "That showed he is a true striker.

"When he got to AC Milan, he adapted immediately to the new club. He is scoring a lot but he's making clear to everyone he's a real striker, a natural talent.

"The goal he scored against Roma was truly great, he demonstrated clearly he's got that poacher's instinct, he's aware of what is going on around him, how the play develops.

"Every forward is different, this is what makes football beautiful.

"This gift that he has, the way he reads the movements on the pitch, playing in a competitive league like Serie A, this will help him a lot in the future. He still has a lot of potential, he strikes the ball really well.

"I also love the way he turns, just after stopping the ball and he always looks for the goal, every time."