Serie A fixtures: San Siro trips in hectic January could be pivotal for Pirlo's Juve

Away clashes with Inter and Milan in a hectic January could have a major say over whether Juventus continue their dominance of Serie A under Andrea Pirlo.
Legendary midfielder Pirlo was appointed Juve head coach last month after Maurizio Sarri was sacked despite guiding the Turin giants to a ninth successive Scudetto.
Inter, runners-up last season, are expected to pose the biggest threat to the champions in the upcoming season and the Nerazzurri will be at home for the first encounter between the two giants in a fixture provisionally scheduled for January 17.
Milan will be looking to kick on next season and Juve will face Stefano Pioli's side at San Siro less than a fortnight before doing battle with Inter.
Juve are due to play six Serie A matches in the first month of 2021, also taking on Udinese, Sassuolo, Bologna and Sampdoria.
Pirlo's first Serie A game in charge will come at home against Samp on September 20, with a trip to Roma following.
A title showdown could be in the offing on May 16, with the Bianconeri entertaining Inter in their penultimate game of the campaign.
The schedule, published on Wednesday, is subject to change.
Juventus' fixtures in full:
September 20 - Juventus v Sampdoria
September 27 - Roma v Juventus
October 4 - Juventus v Napoli
October 18 - Crotone v Juventus
October 25 - Juventus v Hellas Verona
November 1 - Spezia v Juventus
November 8 - Lazio v Juventus
November 22 - Juventus v Cagliari
November 29 - Benevento v Juventus
December 6 - Juventus v Torino
December 13 - Genoa v Juventus
December 16 - Juventus v Atalanta
December 20 - Parma v Juventus
December 23 - Juventus v Fiorentina
January 3 - Juventus v Udinese
January 6 - Milan v Juventus
January 10 - Juventus v Sassuolo
January 17 - Inter v Juventus
January 24 - Juventus v Bologna
January 31 - Sampdoria v Juventus
February 7 - Juventus v Roma
February 14 - Napoli v Juventus
February 21 - Juventus v Crotone
February 28 - Hellas Verona v Juventus
March 3 - Juventus v Spezia
March 7 - Juventus v Lazio
March 14 - Cagliari v Juventus
March 21 - Juventus v Benevento
April 3 - Torino v Juventus
April 11 - Juventus v Genoa
April 18 - Atalanta v Juventus
April 21 - Juventus v Parma
April 25 - Fiorentina v Juventus
May 2 - Udinese v Juventus
May 9 - Juventus v Milan
May 12 - Sassuolo v Juventus
May 16 - Juventus v Inter
May 23 - Bologna v Juventus