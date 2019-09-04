Sarri back to take Juventus training after illness

Maurizio Sarri has returned to the training field with Juventus following a bout of pneumonia.

The 60-year-old was diagnosed in mid-August and forced to stay away from Juve's opening two games of the Serie A season – a 1-0 victory at Parma and a thrilling 4-3 triumph over his former club Napoli.

Ex-Chelsea boss Sarri led part of Juve's training session at Continassa on Wednesday.

Gonzalo Higuain and Douglas Costa will not resume work with those of their team-mates not on international duty until Friday, having been prescribed extra rest by Sarri following their exertions against Napoli.

Juve are back in action at Fiorentina on September 14 before opening their Champions League group stage campaign away to Atletico Madrid four days later.