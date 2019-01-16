Ronaldo: Supercoppa triumph just the start for Juve

English Premier League
Cristiano Ronaldo insists Juventus are only just getting started after his header was enough to win the Supercoppa Italiana in a 1-0 triumph over AC Milan.

The prolific forward made the breakthrough just after the hour in Jeddah, with Milan's task made even more difficult by a late sending off for Franck Kessie.

It marks the first medal Ronaldo has won as a Juve player since he joined from Real Madrid in a €112million deal in the close season and the Portugal star hopes this is the beginning of bigger and better things.

Speaking to Rai Sport, he said: "It was a very difficult match, it's very warm and hard to play in these conditions.

"We played well, created a lot of chances and obviously I am happy to have scored the winning goal.

"It was my intention to start 2019 with a trophy, I have my first title with Juve and I am very happy.

"But it is only the start, we will take it one step at a time. We've got this trophy, now we must keep working hard to achieve the next one."

Even though Serie A is only at its halfway stage it seems inevitable that Ronaldo will add Italy's top-flight title to his medal haul with Juve unbeaten and nine points clear of second-place Napoli.

But Ronaldo is refusing to rest on his laurels in his bid to win major honours with Juve.

"Serie A is always Juve's main objective," he added. 

"We are top of the table, but it's a very long tournament and it's going to be tough, so we need to keep working."

