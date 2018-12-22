Ronaldo only wanted Juventus, claims agent Mendes

Juventus were the only club Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to join when he decided to leave Real Madrid, according to the player's agent Jorge Mendes.

Ronaldo ended his trophy-laden nine-year stint at Madrid in the close-season, joining Serie A giants Juve in a deal worth €112million, and has scored 12 goals in 21 appearances across all competitions since his arrival in Turin.

And Mendes has revealed that Ronaldo had his heart set on a switch to Juve since the start of 2018.

"Ronaldo told me that he only wanted to play in Juventus," Mendes told Rai Sport.

"I want to make it clear that the idea was borne of himself, and in January 2018, the few people who knew the subject and I thought it would be very difficult to bring Cristiano to Juventus.

"I would say that thanks to his presence all Italian football has benefited."

Juve are 12 points clear at the top of Serie A, and face Roma on Saturday before fixtures against Atalanta and Sampdoria, although Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that Ronaldo will not feature in the latter two matches.