Ronaldo left out of Juventus squad for final pre-season friendly

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of Juventus' squad for their final pre-season friendly against Triestina.

The Portugal international sat out Wednesday's intra-squad practice match with slight fatigue to his left adductor and will not participate in Saturday's match at Stadio Nereo Rocco as a precautionary measure.

He also missed an exhibition match against Team K League in Seoul last month but had featured in Juve's other outings prior to this week, including a 71-minute appearance in the 2-1 loss to Atletico Madrid seven days ago.

Serie A champions Juventus, who begin their title defence with a trip to Parma next Saturday, can call upon new signing Aaron Ramsey for the first time since he joined the club as a free agent.

Ramsey has spent the last two weeks training after recovering from a muscle injury and is part of Juve's 24-man squad for the match with Serie C side Triestina.

Head coach Maurizio Sarri will not be present, though, having been struck down by flu this week.

