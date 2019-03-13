Ronaldo is the world's best – Matuidi

Cristiano Ronaldo showed again he is the best player in the world, according to Juventus team-mate Blaise Matuidi.

Ronaldo scored a record-equalling eighth Champions League hat-trick to lead Juve to a 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid, sending them to the quarter-finals courtesy of a 3-2 aggregate success.

The Portuguese star joined Barcelona's Lionel Messi on the tally of eight, while the duo also share the record for most Ballons d'Or with five.

Matuidi hailed his team-mate after Juve's incredible victory in Turin, where Ronaldo's 86th-minute penalty sealed the win.

"It was an extraordinary night for everyone – a special night from the first minute," he said, via the club's website.

"We are very happy, and now we are moving ahead with our work. We want to continue to grow in order to progress further in the Champions League.

"We have a strong team, and Cristiano is the best player in the world."

Ronaldo has scored 24 goals in 36 games in all competitions in his first season at Juve.