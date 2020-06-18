Roma suspend sporting director Petrachi

Roma have suspended sporting director Gianluca Petrachi with immediate effect.

Petrachi only started his role just less than a year ago after he was lured from Serie A rivals Torino on a three-year deal.

The 51-year-old now appears to be on his way out of the club after reports of a falling-out with president Jim Pallotta.

It has been reported that team manager Morgan De Sanctis will step up to replace Petrachi, whose suspension was announced by the Eternal City giants on Thursday.

A club statement said: "AS Roma can confirm that it has today suspended Gianluca Petrachi of his duties as sporting director with immediate effect.

"The coach, and the team, will be guided directly by club CEO, Guido Fienga."

Roma are fifth in the Serie A table and face Sampdoria next Wednesday in their first game since the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.