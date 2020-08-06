Roma sale agreed as Friedkin Group takeover nears

Roma have announced a deal has been reached for the sale of the club to The Friedkin Group.

Terms were agreed on Wednesday and details of the transaction were confirmed in a statement given to CONSOB, the government authority in charge of regulating the Italian securities market.

The Serie A club published that statement on their website on Thursday, revealing the deal was expected to be completed before the end of the month.

Roma president Jim Pallotta said: "I am pleased to confirm we have reached an agreement with the The Friedkin Group for the sale of AS Roma.

"We have signed the contracts and, over the coming days, will now work together to complete the formal and legal process that will result in the club changing hands.

"Over the last month, Dan and Ryan Friedkin have demonstrated their total commitment to finalising this deal and taking the club forward in a positive way. I am sure they will be great future owners for AS Roma."

The transaction will see existing owners AS Roma SPV sell the entirety of its 86.6 per cent share capital to The Friedkin Group.

Dan Friedkin, chairman and CEO of the incoming ownership group, said: "All of us at The Friedkin Group are so happy to have taken the steps to become a part of this iconic city and club.

"We look forward to closing the purchase as soon as possible and immersing ourselves in the AS Roma family."

Roma are in Europa League action at Sevilla on Thursday, having ended their top-flight campaign in fifth spot.