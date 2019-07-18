Perin in no doubt over Benfica switch from Juventus

Mattia Perin insists there are no hard feelings over his impending Juventus exit as he closes in on a move to Benfica.

The goalkeeper, 26, is set to join the Portuguese champions subject to a medical – just a year after signing for Juve from Genoa.

Gianluigi Buffon's surprise return to the Italian champions a year on from his move to Paris Saint-Germain mean chances are likely to be limited at the Allianz Stadium for Perin, who was understudy to Wojciech Szczesny last season.

A fee of around €15million has reportedly been agreed between the sides, with promising Benfica full-back Joao Ferreira poised to head in the opposite direction to the Bianconeri, who are set to seal the capture of defender Matthijs de Ligt.

Perin says he is in no doubt over the move and has always hoped to be able to experience playing abroad.

"I'm happy, I'm going to Benfica to play for the champions," he said. "It's an exciting adventure. I want to show my value and put into practice everything I learned even during the last season at Juventus."

He added: "In Turin I found a group of exemplary players both outside and inside the field and I learned so much because they are all champions. For this I thank the company because it taught me a lot."

Perin, who has been sidelined since shoulder surgery in April, also admitted he needs regular first-team football if he is to force his way back into the Italy squad ahead of Euro 2020.

"I'm recovering from the injury and I will return to the field between mid-September and early October," added Perin, who has been capped twice by his country at senior level.

"I want to return to play with the aim of winning a jersey for next year's European Championship."