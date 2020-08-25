Pedro seals three-year deal at Roma

Pedro has completed his move to Roma, signing a three-year contract with the Serie A side.

The former Barcelona winger ended a five-year stay at Chelsea when his contract at Stamford Bridge expired at the end of last season.

The 33-year-old won the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League during his time at Stamford Bridge and becomes Roma's first signing ahead of the new Serie A season, which begins on September 19.

"I am delighted to be here at Roma," Pedro said. "I'm excited for this challenge and to compete to achieve our targets over the coming seasons.

"I want to thank the fans for the welcome they've given me. I hope to make them happy."

A product of Barcelona's feted La Masia youth academy, he twice won the treble with the Blaugrana – scoring in the Champions League final under Pep Guardiola in 2011 before serving as back-up to the Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar forward line of 2014-15.

Capped 65 times for Spain, Pedro was part of the squads that won the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 and has scored 17 times for his country.

"Especially when you arrive at a new club you want to win again," Pedro added.

"I understand that it is difficult but that is the aim. My ambition is always really high and when I arrive here my goal has to be, along with all the staff, I want to win with Roma.

"It's possible to win a trophy. I understand it's a big challenge for everyone here and for the team.”