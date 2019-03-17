Pato confirms departure from Tianjin Tianhai

Alexandre Pato has confirmed he will be leaving Chinese Super League side Tianjin Tianhai.

The 29-year-old joined the club – then known as Tianjin Quanjian – in January 2017 from LaLiga side Villarreal and scored 34 goals in 58 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Pato, who has been capped 27 times by Brazil, has not featured in Tianjin Tianhai's opening two games of the season and has taken to social media to confirm that his time in China is over.

"My dear Chinese friends, I'd like to inform you that my adventure in China has come to an end," he wrote on Instagram.

"These two years in China were full of happy moments with my team-mates and full of new experiences. I am quite sure that China made me grow up as a man.

"I would like to thank my club, my team-mates, coaches, all the working people in the club, my fans and supporters who always sent me wishes and love and all the nice Chinese people I met during these two years in China.

"I hope I imparted to you my big love for football and now a new adventure is about to start for me."