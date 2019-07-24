English Premier League
Obiang leaves West Ham for Sassuolo

Pedro Obiang has left West Ham for Serie A side Sassuolo in a deal reportedly worth €9million (£8m).

Obiang, 27, joined the Hammers from Sampdoria in 2015 after showing potential in Italy, but he has been unable to hold down a first-team spot in the Premier League.

Although the Spain-born Equatorial Guinea international played 24 times in the league last term, only 12 of those outings were as a starter and he has opted for a return to Serie A.

Obiang reportedly secured a four-year deal, though Sassuolo did not confirm the length of his contract or the fee paid to sign him.

