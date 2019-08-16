Nzonzi leaving Roma for Galatasaray loan

Steven Nzonzi is to join Galatasaray on an initial season-long loan, Roma have confirmed.

The Turkish Super Lig champions have the option to sign the World Cup-winning midfielder for €16million before June 30 next year.

They can also extend the loan by another season for €500,000, after which they will retain a purchase option of €13m valid until June 30, 2021.

"The club would like to wish Steven the best of luck for the future," Roma said in a statement.

Nzonzi joined Roma from Sevilla for an initial fee of €26.65m last year, a month after his World Cup triumph with France in Russia.

He made 30 appearances in Serie A last season, scoring once, as the Giallorossi finished sixth.