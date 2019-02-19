No chance of Icardi moving to Juve – Inter president

Inter president Steven Zhang insisted there is "no chance" Mauro Icardi will join Serie A champions Juventus.

Juve chief football officer Fabio Paratici revealed the league leaders made an enquiry for Icardi amid uncertainty over the Inter star's future.

Icardi was stripped of the captaincy last week, while he missed the Europa League clash against Rapid Vienna and Serie A victory over Sampdoria.

The 26-year-old's agent and wife Wanda Nara said Icardi has no plans to leave Inter.

Asked about the possibility of Icardi swapping Inter for Juve, Zhang said: "In football you can never say never to business with Juventus.

"However, in this specific case there's no chance that Icardi will go to Juventus. We talked a lot last week, we want to say enough about this story.

"We're negotiating a renewal with Inter, but our philosophy is that the group is always greater than the individual.

"Our market campaign next summer will be better than the last one."

Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta, who left Juve in September, described Paratici's comments as "inappropriate".

"We're not going to sell Icardi," Marotta told Rai Sport. "We believe he's a great player who's done well for Inter and who will do well in the future.

"As for what Paratici said, I think the same answer applies to [Juve star Paulo] Dybala: we'll see what he does in June. What Paratici said was inappropriate."