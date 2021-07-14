Milan Serie A fixtures in full: Juventus among difficult early fixtures for Rossoneri

Milan will face three of last season's other top-six sides in their opening seven games of the 2021-22 Serie A campaign.

Last season's second-placed finish was the Rossoneri's best in nine years, but it was tinged with disappointment as bitter rivals Inter overtook them to finish at the summit.

Stefano Pioli's men will be looking to go one better this time around and end their 11-season wait for Scudetto glory, though they have been dealt a difficult hand.

Milan take on Sampdoria and Cagliari in their opening two matches, before a tough run that will see them face Lazio, Juventus and Atalanta within their next five games.

The first Derby della Madonnina of the season will take place on matchday 12 in early November, with Milan the designated home team for that showdown with champions Inter.

The reverse fixture in the opening week of February comes straight on the back of a home match against Juventus, who are being coached once again this term by ex-Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri.

Milan face Atalanta in their final home match of 2020-21 before heading to Sassuolo in the concluding round of games.

Milan's Serie A fixtures in full, subject to change:

22/08/2021 - Sampdoria (a)

29/08/2021 - Cagliari (h)

12/09/2021 - Lazio (h)

19/09/2021 - Juventus (a)

22/09/2021 - Venezia (h)

25/09/2021 - Spezia (a)

03/10/2021 - Atalanta (a)

17/10/2021 - Hellas Verona (h)

24/10/2021 - Bologna (a)

27/10/2021 - Torino (h)

31/10/2021 - Roma (a)

07/11/2021 - Inter (h)

21/11/2021 - Fiorentina (a)

28/11/2021 - Sassuolo (h)

01/12/2021 - Genoa (a)

05/12/2021 - Salernitana (h)

12/12/2021 - Udinese (a)

19/12/2021 - Napoli (h)

22/12/2021 - Empoli (a)

06/01/2022 - Roma (h)

09/01/2022 - Venezia (a)

16/01/2022 - Spezia (h)

23/01/2022 - Juventus (h)

06/02/2022 - Inter (a)

13/02/2022 - Sampdoria (h)

20/02/2022 - Salernitana (a)

27/02/2022 - Udinese (h)

06/03/2022 - Napoli (a)

13/03/2022 - Empoli (h)

20/03/2022 - Cagliari (a)

03/04/2022 - Bologna (h)

10/04/2022 - Torino (a)

16/04/2022 - Genoa (h)

24/04/2022 - Lazio (a)

01/05/2022 - Fiorentina (h)

08/05/2022 - Hellas Verona (a)

15/05/2022 - Atalanta (h)

22/05/2022 - Sassuolo (a)