Lirola joins Boateng in leaving Sassuolo for Fiorentina

Fiorentina have completed the initial loan signing of Pol Lirola, following Kevin-Prince Boateng in leaving Sassuolo for the same club.

A double swoop saw Boateng sign for Fiorentina on Wednesday, with Lirola's arrival confirmed the following day.

Boateng reportedly cost the Viola €1million, while there is an option reportedly worth €12m to sign Lirola on a permanent deal at the end of the coming season.

Former AC Milan star Boateng spent the second part of 2018-19 on loan at Barcelona, announcing his return to Sassuolo at the start of July.

