Lazio reignited their hopes of a top-four finish in Serie A with a dominant 3-0 derby win over Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

Felipe Caicedo drew first blood for Simone Inzaghi's side as he rounded Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen on the end of Joaquin Correa's pass and slotted home.

Lazio keeper Thomas Strakosha got down sharply to his right to deny Edin Dzeko and preserve the advantage at the break and he showed superb athleticism to push Alessandro Florenzi's rasping long-ranger over in the 67th minute.

Roma's bid to get something from the capital clash soon fell apart, however, as Federico Fazio brought down Correa and Ciro Immobile dispatched the resulting penalty.

Substitute Danilo Cataldi crashed home a third from the edge of the box in the 89th minute to spark prolonged celebrations.

Cataldi earned a booking for those – something Roma's ex-Lazio full-back Aleksandar Kolarov managed to accomplish twice in under a minute during a fractious period of stoppage time as Roma finished with 10 men.

Roma remain fifth, three points behind Inter and with their city rivals now only three points further back.