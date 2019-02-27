Koulibaly is Napoli's Ronaldo - Capello

Kalidou Koulibaly is Napoli's Cristiano Ronaldo, according to former Juventus and Real Madrid head coach Fabio Capello.

Koulibaly has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the world and the Napoli star has been linked with Premier League giants Manchester United.

Napoli and runaway Serie A leaders Juve will go head-to-head at Stadio San Paolo on Sunday, and Capello likened the Senegal international to five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo.

"The Ronaldo of Napoli? Without a doubt it's Koulibaly," Capello told Il Mattino.

"He's a monstrous, talented defender. Right now, he's among the best in the world."

Koulibaly has made 23 Serie A appearances this season - 33 in all competitions - for Napoli, who are second and 13 points adrift of Juve.

Napoli are also set to face Salzburg in the Europa League round of 16 in March.