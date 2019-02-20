Khedira thanks fans for support following discovery of heart problem

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has thanked fans for their support after he underwent treatment on a heart problem.

Khedira withdrew from the squad to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday following the detection of an irregular heartbeat.

He is not expected to return until late March after Juve confirmed he had been treated successfully but the Germany international later tweeted his thanks and wished his team-mates well for their last-16 clash with Atleti at the Wanda Metropolitano.

"I've had a successful interventional therapy today in the morning with an ablation of an arrhythmogenic atrial focus," he posted.

"Everything went perfectly well and I will be able to get back to work after a short rest. Thank you so much for all your messages and get well wishes!

"A big thank you to Prof. F. Gaita as well. Now I'm wishing my team-mates all the best for tonight's game in Madrid."

Khedira, who joined from Real Madrid in 2015, has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Juve this season.