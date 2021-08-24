Kessie to leave Milan? Maldini warns Rossoneri must do what is 'sustainable'

Milan director Paolo Maldini hinted Franck Kessie could be sold, insisting the Serie A club must do what is "sustainable" amid contract negotiations with the Rossoneri star.

Kessie is in the final year of his Milan contract and the Ivory Coast midfielder appears no closer to re-signing, despite voicing his desire to remain at San Siro "forever".

The 24-year-old has been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and even city rivals Inter, while Tottenham reportedly had an offer rejected by Kessie.

Having already lost star pair Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain) and Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter) on free transfers at the end of 2020-21, Milan would like to keep Kessie but Maldini warned not at the expense of the club's economic structure.

"I think there is a common line in talking about a renewal and a signing," Maldini told Sky Italia prior to Monday's season-opening 1-0 win at Sampdoria. "We must act following sustainability, without going beyond certain lines dictated by the ownership.

"In the past we have done it and we have paid. Both the renewals of players that we have not been able to. to do, both acquisitions will be made following this spirit.

"I do not start with preconceptions for players or about players who have played in other leagues, I am open to many solutions."

Kessie scored 13 goals – 11 of those coming from the penalty spot – and provided four assists as Milan finished second behind city rivals Inter in Serie A last season.