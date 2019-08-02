Kean will make English football explode after almost joining United, says father

Moise Kean's father has backed the Italian forward to make the Premier League explode ahead of his proposed move to Everton after revealing his son almost joined Manchester United several years ago.

Kean is reportedly set to leave Serie A champions Juventus for Everton in a deal believed to be worth an initial £29million (€32m).

The 19-year-old burst onto the scene last season with six league goals and seven in all competitions as Juve celebrated an eighth successive Scudetto.

As Kean prepares to swap Turin for Merseyside, Biorou Jean Kean said his son is ready to take England by storm after stopping a move to United years ago.

"I did stop his transfer at the time his mother wanted to send him to Manchester," he told Omnisport. "I said no because I wanted him to stay at Juventus and keep learning, he was not mature enough yet. To send abroad a young boy only aged 14, 15 years didn't convince me at that time."

"I completely trust my son," Biorou Jean Kean said. "He will make English football explode with his new team. He is a guy who brings joy wherever he plays.

"I'm sure my son is not going to look bad in England. He will make our family, Italy and Ivory Cost too proud of him."

Kean is represented by agent Mino Raiola and Biorou Jean Kean added: "Mino Raiola followed my son since his first steps in football. From the earliest stage to the point where he is today.

"My son always has a fantastic relationship with Raiola, he feels Mino is like a second father to him. Mino Raiola is not simply my son's football agent, for Moise, Mino is like a second father."