Juve's Serie A 2019-20 fixtures in full

Juventus will be going for a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title in 2019-20 and new coach Maurizio Sarri can begin plotting after the Old Lady's fixtures for the new campaign were revealed on Monday.
The Bianconeri strolled to league success last term, finishing 11 points clear of Napoli after looking in control at the summit for much of the campaign.
Nevertheless, that was not enough to keep Massimiliano Allegri in the job, as the coach and Juve's hierarchy opted to end their five-year association, with some arguing it was due to another Champions League failure.
Juve brought in Sarri just a year after he left bitter rivals Napoli for Chelsea and they have further strengthened their squad, winning the race for Matthijs de Ligt, while also signing Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Pellegrini, Merih Demiral and club great Gianluigi Buffon.
Their fixtures for the new season are now confirmed, although they could be subject to changes for live broadcast and European commitments, and Sarri is set for a Napoli reunion a little sooner than he might have liked.
Juventus' 2019-20 Serie A fixtures in full:
August 25: Parma v Juventus
September 1: Juventus v Napoli
September 15: Fiorentina v Juventus
September 22: Juventus v Hellas Verona
September 25: Brescia v Juventus
September 29: Juventus v SPAL
October 6: Inter v Juventus
October 20: Juventus v Bologna
October 27: Lecce v Juventus
October 30: Juventus v Genoa
November 3: Torino v Juventus
November 10: Juventus v AC Milan
November 24: Atalanta v Juventus
December 1: Juventus v Sassuolo
December 8: Lazio v Juventus
December 15: Juventus v Udinese
December 22: Sampdoria v Juventus
January 5: Juventus v Cagliari
January 12: Roma v Juventus
January 19: Juventus v Parma
January 26: Napoli v Juventus
February 2: Juventus v Fiorentina
February 9: Hellas Verona v Juventus
February 16: Juventus v Brescia
February 23: SPAL v Juventus
March 1: Juventus v Inter
March 8: Bologna v Juventus
March 15: Juventus v Lecce
March 22: Genoa v Juventus
April 5: Juventus v Torino
April 11: AC Milan v Juventus
April 19: Juventus v Atalanta
April 22: Sassuolo v Juventus
April 26: Juventus v Lazio
May 3: Udinese v Juventus
May 10: Juventus v Sampdoria
May 17: Cagliari v Juventus
May 24: Juventus v Roma