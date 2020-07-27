Juventus win Serie A: Ronaldo's half century fuels continued Scudetto dominance

***CHECK AFTER FT IN SAMPDORIA GAME, UPDATE INTRO AND CHECK SECOND AND THIRD SECTIONS***

Juventus are the Serie A champions for the ninth season in succession after Sunday's 2-0 win over Sampdoria.

Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest challenge for the Bianconeri might be just on the horizon when they resume the Champions League knockout stages next month – the big, elusive prize the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was brought to Turin to help secure.

However, the master goalscorer has taken to life in Serie A in sensational fashion and broke through the 50-goal barrier in his 61st appearance against Lazio at the start of this week.

No player in modern Serie A history has done so as rapidly, while his brace against he capital club moved him on to 30 league goals this season .

Quicker than Shevchenko, Ronaldo and Trezeguet

Ronaldo's fast 50 puts him ahead of some esteemed names in the period from 1994-95..

Milan and Ukraine great Andriy Shevchenko got to the mark in 68 games, while his namesake and another fellow Ballon d'Or recipient, Brazil icon Ronaldo, got there in 70 outings for Inter.

The previous quickest to 50 for Juve was France striker David Trezeguet in 78 games – the same number required by Inter's 2010 Champions League final hero Diego Milito.

On course for Juve's best individual season

Ronaldo became the third Juve player to score 30 goals in a single Serie A campaign, after Felice Borel and John Hansen.

He will surely back himself to surpass Borel's 32 from the 1933-34 season in the two matches that remain this season and would have equalled that tally against Samp had he not struck the crossbar with a late penalty.

However, Maurizio Sarri might want to rest his star forward as he faces up to a 1-0 Champions League last-16 deficit ahead of Lyon's visit to the Allianz Stadium.

Serie A joins Premier League and LaLiga as Cristiano's playground

Ronaldo is the first player to score 50 or more goals in the Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A, having hit 84 in England's top flight for Manchester United and a remarkable 312 in league competition at Real Madrid.

He has faced 21 sides in Serie A to date, with Chievo the only club he is yet to net against – and that is only because Stefano Sorrentino saved a Ronaldo penalty in a 3-0 Juve win last January.

Parma, Sassuolo, Lazio and Samp have suffered most, with Ronaldo netting four apiece at their expense.