Juventus' success an 'extraordinary feat', says Sarri

Maurizio Sarri labelled Juventus' ninth straight Serie A title success an "extraordinary feat".

Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, who also missed a penalty, and Federico Bernardeschi helped Juve to a 2-0 win over Sampdoria on Sunday to clinch the league crown.

Sarri said Juve's dominance was incredible, hailing his players for winning Serie A after a break of more than three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was one of the hardest [seasons] because of everything that's happened," the Juventus head coach told a news conference.

"If you think, we began our pre-season on July 6, and we won the title on July 26 the year after, that's pretty tough. Nobody can tell me that the 50, 60 days we weren't active because of lockdown, reading about thousands of deaths, has been a relaxing period.

"It's been an extremely hard season, a tough one – in sports, in football, in life, there is nothing that can be taken for granted, winning is always hard.

"Winning for two to three years is very hard. Winning for nine years, as some of these players have – I think – is an extraordinary feat."

Former Chelsea and Napoli boss Sarri, 61, became the oldest coach to win Serie A thanks to Juve's success.

The Italian joked about winning the title at his age, saying: "I, like all children, used to dream about winning the Scudetto.

"I didn't win it as a grown up, yet I did as an old man."