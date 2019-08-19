Juventus send new signing Pellegrini on loan to Cagliari

Juventus have sent new signing Luca Pellegrini on loan to Cagliari for the 2019-20 season.

Pellegrini joined Juve at the end of June as part of the deal that took Leonardo Spinazzola to Roma, with the 20-year-old costing the Old Lady €22million.

Juve have been forced to trim down their squad in order to meet Champions League registration rules, though, and Pellegrini is a victim of that situation.

There have also been reports claiming coach Maurizio Sarri is not entirely convinced by the youngster, who spent part of last season on loan at Cagliari.

Despite this, the Sardinian club do not have a purchase option on Pellegrini, who has a contract with Juve until 2023.