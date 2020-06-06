Juve will be s******g themselves! Luis Enrique reveals Champions League final team talk

Luis Enrique has revealed how a jovial team talk helped inspire Barcelona to win the Champions League in 2015 and complete their second treble.

The Catalans became champions of Europe for the fifth time by defeating Juventus 3-1 in Berlin thanks to goals from Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

The victory secured Barca's second single-season sweep of LaLiga, Copa del Rey and Champions League titles and made them the first team in history to achieve such a feat twice.

Luis Enrique, who took over as head coach prior to the start of that season, has recalled how he fired up his players by pointing out just how anxious Juve were likely to have been feeling in their own dressing room.

"It was an unforgettable final," the Spain boss told Barca TV. "It's not just the final but also the group stage and the knockout matches. Although we had a very tough route, we weren't out of the competition for a single second.

"[Before the match] I said, 'Imagine I was giving the Juve team-talk and telling them about Barca. They'd be s******g themselves!'. At least it raised a smile."

Despite having confidence in his players, Luis Enrique admits it was the most nervous he has ever felt in his professional career in football and he only began to relax after Neymar scored the third deep into second-half stoppage time.

"I have never been so nervous in my life, as a player or a manager," he said. "I thought I'd calm down, but there was so much tension that I was finding it hard to deal with.

"The first goal boosted our morale. That made the opposition realise we were serious. It's something special about Barca and what makes all fans proud.

"[Neymar's] goal was the one I have celebrated most in my life because it was the third. When it's 2-1 you celebrate but you know there's still a lot to be done.

"It's the biggest thing that any player, coach or fan can experience. Not just winning the Champions League but the treble too. It was the second time Barca had done it. That shows what a club this is. The nicest thing is making so many people happy.

"The day of the final, the day after, and a whole summer of people feeling happy to wear the Barca shirt... so much goes into winning a treble and when you achieve that you have to go out and enjoy it."

Barca's success that season was spearheaded by their formidable front three of Lionel Messi, Suarez and Neymar, but Luis Enrique felt their true strength was in working as a unit.

"The great thing about those three was not just their football, it was their ability to pout the team ahead of any individualism," he added. "It was such a united and committed squad, not just Suarez, Neymar and Messi but the other spectacular players too. It was like a world XI."