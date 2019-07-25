Jorginho unshaken after Sarri's swift exit from Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is confident the loss of an ally in Maurizio Sarri will not stop him from being a success at Stamford Bridge.

Jorginho followed Sarri from Napoli to the Premier League last year and was immediately entrusted with the crucial deep-lying playmaker role in which he excelled at Stadio San Paolo.

Though an established Italy international and one-time Manchester City target, the former Verona man struggled for acceptance at Chelsea as fans criticised and eventually jeered his continued presence.

Sarri departed for Juventus after winning the Europa League, leaving Jorginho to fight for his place under new head coach Frank Lampard.

But the 27-year-old insists his devotion lies with the club, not the former boss.

"Sarri was my manager, he wasn't my friend," Jorginho told reporters.

"We worked together for four years but now this is another time and another page. Another time in my life. I look forward to that now.

"He left but I stayed here and I look to work for our team now.

"I have a long contract, another four years. I am very happy in London and to be at Chelsea. I hope to be here for a long time."

His involvement under Lampard in pre-season makes that a possibility.

Jorginho will, however, have to become accustomed to playing alongside another midfielder in the ex-Derby County manager's 4-2-3-1 system.

"It is new for me in this formation but I like it," he said.

"I have more space to create and it means I am more free and I can do more things with my creativity. I think I can adapt."