Inter's Serie A 2019-20 fixtures in full

Antonio Conte is back in Italian football and is charged with restoring the glory days to Inter after several years of underachieving.
The former Italy, Juventus and Chelsea coach represents a significant coup for Inter, who ditched Luciano Spalletti at the end of last season.
Inter only just scraped a Champions League spot on the final day of the previous campaign and are now nine years on from their most recent Serie A success.
The squad has been bolstered by some new arrivals, with Nicolo Barella, Stefano Sensi, Valentino Lazaro and Diego Godin among those to join, while Matteo Politano's purchase option was triggered and George Puscas returned from loan in the hope of having a squad role.
Despite the investment – and aside from the potential purchase of Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku – it is clear Conte has plenty of work to do.
They will be desperate to hit the ground running, but their opening seven fixtures offer plenty of challenges. All dates and times could be subject to changes for live broadcast and European commitments.
Inter's 2019-20 Serie A fixtures in full:
August 25: Inter v Lecce
September 1: Cagliari v Inter
September 15: Inter v Udinese
September 22: Milan v Inter
September 25: Inter v Lazio
September 29: Sampdoria v Inter
October 6: Inter v Juventus
October 20: Sassuolo v Inter
October 27: Inter v Parma
October 30: Brescia v Inter
November 3: Bologna v Inter
November 10: Inter v Hellas Verona
November 24: Torino v Inter
December 1: Inter v SPAL
December 8: Inter v Roma
December 15: Fiorentina v Inter
December 22: Inter v Genoa
January 5: Napoli v Inter
January 12: Inter v Atalanta
January 19: Lecce v Inter
January 26: Inter v Cagliari
February 2: Udinese v Inter
February 9: Inter v Milan
February 16: Lazio v Inter
February 23: Inter v Sampdoria
March 1: Juventus v Inter
March 8: Inter v Sassuolo
March 15: Parma v Inter
March 22: Inter v Brescia
April 5: Inter v Bologna
April 11: Hellas Verona v Inter
April 19: Inter v Torino
April 22: SPAL v Inter
April 26: Roma v Inter
May 3: Inter v Fiorentina
May 10: Genoa v Inter
May 17: Inter v Napoli
May 24: Atalanta v Inter