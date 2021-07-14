Inter Serie A fixtures in full: Scudetto holders face Mourinho reunion in early December

Inter face a reunion with former boss Jose Mourinho during a potentially tricky run of games from the end of September to early December as Simone Inzaghi's side attempt to retain their Serie A crown.

The Nerazzurri finished top of the pile in Italy last season for the first time in 11 years, though there has since been a change in the dugout as Antonio Conte stepped down and has been replaced by ex-Lazio boss Inzaghi.

Inzaghi's first competitive match in charge will be at home to Genoa on the opening weekend of the season, currently scheduled for the week ending August 22.

Inter have what looks to be a kind start to the campaign on paper, with their first meeting against one of last season's top six coming at home to Atalanta on matchday six at the end of September.

Inzaghi will travel to Lazio, whom he was in charge of for five years before departing for Inter in June, on matchday eight and will welcome his former employers to San Siro at the start of 2022.

The first Mourinho meeting comes late in year. He won the treble with Inter in 2009-10, and the Nerazzurri travel to Roma on December 5.

Roma then visit San Siro for the reverse fixture in April.

In terms of other headline fixtures, the Scudetto holders face rivals and last season's runners-up Milan in the week ending November 7 and again in the first week of February.

That first game with Stefano Pioli's side comes two weeks on from a showdown with Juventus and is followed by the visit of Napoli in their next match, albeit with an international break sandwiched between.

Inter conclude their campaign with a home match against Sampdoria in the week ending May 22.

Speaking after the 2021-22 fixture list was released on Wednesday, Inzaghi told his new club's official website: "We're working to make sure we're ready for our opening Serie A game.

"It's going to be an interesting, exciting match against Genoa. We'll be playing our first one at home and we want to get off on the right foot.

"In any case for now we're just focusing on preparing as best we possibly can while waiting for the players involved in the Euros and Copa America to return."

Inter's Serie A fixtures in full, subject to change:

22/08/2021 - Genoa (h)

29/08/2021 - Hellas Verona (a)

12/09/2021 - Sampdoria (a)

19/09/2021 - Bologna (h)

22/09/2021 - Fiorentina (a)

26/09/2021 - Atalanta (h)

03/10/2021- Sassuolo (a)

17/10/2021 - Lazio (a)

24/10/2021 - Juventus (h)

27/10/2021 - Empoli (a)

31/10/2021 - Udinese (h)

07/11/2021 - Milan (a)

21/11/2021 - Napoli (h)

28/11/2021 - Venezia (a)

01/12/2021 - Spezia (h)

05/12/2021 - Roma (a)

12/12/2021 - Cagliari (h)

19/12/2021 - Salernitana (a)

22/12/2021 - Torino (h)

06/01/2022 - Bologna (a)

09/01/2022 - Lazio (h)

16/01/2022 - Atalanta (a)

23/01/2022 - Venezia (h)

06/02/2022 - Milan (h)

13/02/2022 - Napoli (h)

20/02/2022 - Sassuolo (h)

27/02/2022 - Genoa (a)

06/03/2022 - Salernitana (h)

13/03/2022 - Torino (a)

20/03/2022 - Fiorentina (h)

03/04/2022 - Juventus (a)

10/04/2022 - Hellas Verona (h)

16/04/2022 - Spezia (a)

24/04/2022 - Roma (h)

01/05/2022 - Udinese (a)

08/05/2022 - Empoli (h)

15/05/2022 - Cagliari (a)

22/05/2022 - Sampdoria (h)