Inter forward Keita suffers thigh injury

Keita Balde Diao has sustained an injury to his right thigh in training, Inter have confirmed.

The Nerazzurri released a statement to say the forward had an MRI scan on Wednesday and will be reassessed next week.

Inter did not disclose how much action Keita will miss, although reports suggest the former Lazio player will be absent for three weeks.

That would see Keita sit out Serie A fixtures against Sassuolo, Torino and Bologna, as well as the Coppa Italia tie with Lazio.

Keita, who joined Inter on loan from Monaco in August, has scored four goals in 17 Serie A outings this term.