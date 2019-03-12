Inter defender Miranda has surgery on broken nose

Inter defender Miranda has had successful surgery on a broken nose and will be evaluated day by day along with Marcelo Brozovic.

Miranda suffered the injury during the Nerazzurri's 2-0 win over SPAL on Sunday.

Brozovic lasted only 42 minutes of that game due to an apparent thigh issue, but scans revealed no injuries to the Croatia international.

It is unclear whether either will be involved against Eintracht Frankfurt in Thursday's second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie, which is level at 0-0 after the first leg in Germany.

A huge week for Inter ends with the derby against fierce rivals AC Milan on Sunday. Third-placed Milan are a point above Luciano Spalletti's men in Serie A.