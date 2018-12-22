Inter boss Spalletti blames psychological issue for Chievo draw

Luciano Spalletti believes that Inter have a "psychological" issue, after his side conceded late on to Serie A strugglers Chievo.

Ivan Perisic's 39th-minute strike looked set to be enough to claim the points for Inter, but Chievo rescued a point through Sergio Pellissier in stoppage time.

And Spalletti conceded that his side's mentality was to blame for them not wrapping up a win against Serie A's bottom club, with both Perisic and Mauro Icardi missing chances to add to Inter's lead.

"It's not a physical issue of slowing down towards the end, it's purely a psychological one, knowing how to evaluate the various situations," Spalletti told Sky Sport Italia.

"Every now and then we make decisions that are counter to what we ought to.

"We still can't manage to be determined enough, but we've got quality and when we have the advantage in a match, we need to use it to bring home the result.

"We must work better on these situations because we had a number of chances to kill the game off.

"There were many chances to scores, situations where we had a numerical advantage but couldn't finish."

The draw leaves Inter eight points behind second-place Napoli, who they host at San Siro next time out.