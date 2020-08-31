Immobile signs new five-year Lazio contract

Ciro Immobile has signed a new five-year contract with Lazio.

The Italy international won the European Golden Shoe in 2019-20 after scoring 36 goals in 37 games in Serie A.

The form of the 30-year-old helped Lazio to finish fourth in the table, just five points behind champions Juventus, and secure a return to the Champions League.

Lazio confirmed on Monday via Twitter that Immobile has extended his contract to 2025, meaning he will likely finish his top-level career in Rome.

The former Sevilla forward, who had been tentatively linked with clubs including Liverpool and Barcelona, will reportedly earn in the region of €3million per season.

Immobile has scored 103 goals in 142 league games for Lazio since joining in 2016.