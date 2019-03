Gennaro Gattuso urged AC Milan to deliver improved performances despite their fourth consecutive Serie A win moving them up to third.

Milan leapfrogged city rivals Inter thanks to Saturday's 1-0 home win against Sassuolo, which came thanks to a Pol Lirola own goal.

Sassuolo's hopes of a comeback were then dented when goalkeeper Andrea Consigli was dismissed for bringing down Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek.

The Rossoneri are unbeaten in nine games in all competitions and on track to reach the Coppa Italia final after a 0-0 first-leg draw away to Lazio in the last four, but Gattuso thinks his side can still improve.

"I take the positive results against Empoli, Lazio and Sassuolo, but we have got to do better," the Milan coach told Sky Sport Italia.

"I don’t want to talk about fatigue, I want to understand why we aren't sharp enough lately. We struggled against a well-organised opponent, did well in defence, but can do a lot better when we're on the ball.

"We are not going through a positive period of form for the last two weeks, but we are still in a strong position. It's essential now that players, fans and media don't get ahead of themselves, because these performances are not good enough.

"We're just doing well defensively, but that's it and we seem a bit chaotic in possession. Sassuolo deserve credit for the way they pass the ball and force us to miss tackles.

"That said, apart from Jeremie Boga's effort that hit the post, we didn't suffer that much. It's still a step back in terms of performance, however."

After Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri took down his social media accounts, Gattuso was asked if he would join if Milan qualified for the Champions League.

"I really doubt that," Gattuso said. "I already get insulted even without social media.

"As far as I am concerned, the only buttons on the phone are green to answer and red to hang up."