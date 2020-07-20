Football
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes fastest player to Serie A half-century

Cristiano Ronaldo became the fastest player to score 50 goals in Serie A by finding the net for Juventus against Lazio on Monday.

Ronaldo was on target in the 51st minute at the Allianz Arena as he confidently tucked a penalty into the bottom-right corner after Bastos was ruled to have handled in the area.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner reached his half-century in 61 outings for the Bianconeri.

He promptly made it 51 goals three minutes later, Paulo Dybala going through on goal and laying the ball on a plate for Ronaldo to tap into the empty net.

