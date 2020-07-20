Conte: There is a media agenda against Inter

Antonio Conte believes there is a media agenda against Inter because teams with similar ambitions that are performing worse do not get the same criticism.

Inter missed a chance to close the gap to Serie A leaders Juventus to three points on Sunday as they were held to a 2-2 draw away to fifth-placed Roma, whose hopes of finishing in the top four are practically extinguished.

Stefan de Vrij put the Nerazzurri in front at the Stadio Olimpico but they needed a Romelu Lukaku penalty in the 88th minute to salvage a point after Leonardo Spinazzola and Henrikh Mkhitaryan turned the game in Roma's favour.

While Inter missed a big chance to boost their chances of winning a first Scudetto since 2009-10, Conte highlighted they sit second and are still in a better position than a number of teams that started the season with similar ambitions.

"I talk about numbers. We are in Champions League places with four games to go, with 14 points more than Roma and 16 more than Napoli and Milan," said Conte.

"But I read and hear that everybody criticises Inter while other teams are not in the top four. I think there is an agenda against Inter and everything is underlined as negative.

"But we must be honest and see what are we doing and what others are doing. With four games ahead we still speak about winning the title, which has not happened here for 10 years.

"There is more blind people do not want to see... I have nothing more to say. You [the media] always win, the last word is yours."