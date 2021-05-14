Congratulations Inter, but Juve could have done more - Pirlo laments lost Scudetto

Andrea Pirlo feels he and his Juventus players could have done much more in their meek Serie A title defence.

Juventus host Inter on Saturday in a game that looked set at one time to be a blockbuster Scudetto decider.

However, the Old Lady will welcome Antonio Conte's freshly crowned champions with their own form having fallen away, to the extent Champions League qualification is now out of Juve's hands.

"Inter have done better, have been more consistent and hungrier than us," Pirlo told a pre-match news conference.

"Facing the newly crowned Italian champions gives us more motivation. Let's not forget that we have a chance to qualify for the Champions League. Inter will try to win the game.

“Congratulations to Inter for the Scudetto, but we could have done more."

Despite Juve sitting perilously in fifth, a point behind Napoli in the final Champions League qualifying spot with two games remaining, Pirlo explained next Wednesday's Coppa Italia final against Atalanta would come into his thinking with regards to selection.

"Alex Sandro plays tomorrow because he's suspended for the Coppa Italia final," Pirlo said.

"For the others, we will see. We must recover energy."

Defender Merih Demiral is fit to feature for the first time since March following thigh problems, bolstering a Juve squad who returned to winning ways by beating Sassuolo 3-1 away last time out, on Wednesday evening.

"The performance on Wednesday suggests that we are sorry, we could have had more points by always remaining as focused as we were in Reggio Emilia," Pirlo added.

"At the end of the year, we will review the whole season, analysing the mistakes to not commit them again."