BREAKING NEWS: De Ligt lands in Turin ahead of completing Juventus move

Matthijs de Ligt arrived in Turin on Tuesday as the highly-coveted defender's move from Ajax to Juventus nears a conclusion.

The Serie A champions posted pictures and videos on social media of the 19-year-old Netherlands international landing ahead of a rumoured medical on Wednesday.

Barcelona, Manchester United, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain were all heavily linked with the centre-back, but the Ajax captain looks set to put the finishing touches on his switch to Juventus.

"Hello Bianconeri, this is Matthijs. I'm really happy to be here," De Ligt said in a video posted on Juve's Twitter account.

