Ausilio: No suitable offers for Perisic amid Arsenal links

Inter director Piero Ausilio said there have been no "suitable offers" for wantaway winger Ivan Perisic.

Croatia international Perisic has been linked with Premier League side Arsenal after asking to leave Inter.

However, Ausilio revealed the Serie A side are yet to be satisfied amid interest in the 29-year-old World Cup runner-up.

"Perisic wants to go abroad, but there are no suitable offers," Ausilio said.

"If he does remain, I expect the same professionalism from him as always. We intend to get him back on track and it shouldn't be a problem. I don't think it'll take very long.

"I can say the Inter transfer market is closed. We had some fitness issues with Sime Vrsaljko and did well to immediately cover the gap with Cedric Soares [from Southampton].

"Inter have had a difficult path over the last few years, having changed ownership three times, but we now have a solid and ambitious owner who with time and patience can achieve great things."