Audero completes permanent Sampdoria move from Juventus for €20m

Sampdoria have completed the permanent signing of Emil Audero from Juventus for €20million, the Serie A leaders have confirmed.

Audero has impressed on loan at the Luigi Ferraris this season and the deal between the clubs was modified in January to include an obligatory purchase option.

Samp have now fulfilled the requirements of that clause, meaning the goalkeeper has finalised a move away from Turin.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Juve said: "Juventus Football Club announces that, following the achievement of the conditions provided by the contract, the obligation for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Emil Audero Mulyadi by Sampdoria became due for a consideration of €20m, to be paid in the next four financial years."

Audero, 22, has started all 25 of Samp's Serie A matches this season.

The Italy youth international came through the Juve academy but played only once for the senior team, in a 2-1 league win at Bologna in May 2017.